Since the shock death of SA entertainment giant AKA last week, pictures and videos of him have gone viral on social media. The Fella in Versace hitmaker was gunned down outside the Wish restaurant in Durban’s Florida Road on Friday night. Investigations are under way.

Footage of the shooting has also been making the rounds. However, it was a video that DJ Zinhle, AKA’s former partner and mother of his daughter Kairo, posted on her Instagram that tugged at mense se heartstrings. The video of Kairo and her father stood alone, without a caption and with the comments turned off. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) The TikTok video of the two dancing to the Temple Boys’ popular hit Saggies was first posted months ago on AKA’s social media.

As the fallen star’s funeral arrangements are being made, once again the video reminds us that not only was he a great artist and producer, but also a father to his six-year- daughter. The video has received more than 290 000 likes. Another two videos that caught the attention was that of Nandi Madida and AKA fooling around musically on stage, and the other, of a young AKA shaving Zakes Bantwini’s hair off for a CANSA cause.