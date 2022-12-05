Adele reportedly has her eyes on a spring 2023 troue but would even consider a Vegas wedding, IOL reports. The British singer recently declared she wants to marry USA sports agent berk Rich Paul as she has “never been in love like this”.

The 34-year-old pakked uit on her relationship with him – who she has been dating since last year – and admitted she is totally verlief op hom and has her heart set on walking down the aisle again because she is “so in love”. When asked if she wants to get married again following her divorce from first husband Simon Konecki – with whom she has 10-year-old son Angelo – Adele replied: “Yes, absolutely.” However, the singer played dom when asked whether the couple are engaged. She said: “Well! Well. Well, I’m not married ... I’m not married ... I’m just in love! I’m happy as I’ll ever be. I might as well be married.”

When drukked for another answer to the question, Adele conceded Rich hasn’t popped the question, adding: “I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy.” And now, it has been claimed the pair have been “brainstorming” ideas for a wedding “next spring”. Adele is currently completing her delayed Weekends with Adele residency in Sin City.

A source told Closer UK: “Adele would love to make things official with Rich. VERLIEF: Popstar Adele and her main squeeze Rich Paul “They’ve already been brainstorming the idea of a fancy wedding next spring with a huge celebration at her LA home. “But she wouldn’t even mind trying the knot with Vegas. She thinks it could be romantic to do something low-key too.”

The source added: “Adele doesn’t want to pressure Rich but she’s just being completely honest about how in love she is. “He agrees and is on board. “He’s a very chilled person so is happy go with the flow and take their time planning.