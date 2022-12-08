Who says God doesn’t answer prayers? Afrikaans singer-songwriter Karlien van Jaarsveld is heeltemal dankbaar after her and Team Tropica model partner Ruan Scheepers won the 10th season of Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars.

The final episode aired on Saturday and each won a shared R1 million and R250 000 worth of prizes from Suzuki. The runners-up, Team Piña Colada, consisting of former Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee and fitness coach Lelani Loots, received R25 000 each. The season had many twists and turns, and featured a host of local celebrities such as Shashi Naidoo, Nay Maps, Khanya Mkangisa, Roxy Louw, Maurice Paige and Brendan Peyper.

WEN SAAM: Ruan and Karlien Van Jaarsveld told IOL Entertainment: “Never have I even imagined that we would win! It was completely unexpected as by the time we got to the rock climbing, I knew Jonathan and Lelani were way ahead of us and when we got to the puzzles and they were still busy I realised we still had a chance! And then we did it! “I was speechless and so emotional as I knew this was God. Only God. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity given to me.” The 36-year-old shared on her Instagram account her plans on what she would be doing with her prize money.