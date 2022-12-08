Who says God doesn’t answer prayers?
Afrikaans singer-songwriter Karlien van Jaarsveld is heeltemal dankbaar after her and Team Tropica model partner Ruan Scheepers won the 10th season of Tropika Island of Treasure: All-Stars.
The final episode aired on Saturday and each won a shared R1 million and R250 000 worth of prizes from Suzuki.
The runners-up, Team Piña Colada, consisting of former Top Billing presenter Jonathan Boynton-Lee and fitness coach Lelani Loots, received R25 000 each.
The season had many twists and turns, and featured a host of local celebrities such as Shashi Naidoo, Nay Maps, Khanya Mkangisa, Roxy Louw, Maurice Paige and Brendan Peyper.
Van Jaarsveld told IOL Entertainment: “Never have I even imagined that we would win! It was completely unexpected as by the time we got to the rock climbing, I knew Jonathan and Lelani were way ahead of us and when we got to the puzzles and they were still busy I realised we still had a chance! And then we did it!
“I was speechless and so emotional as I knew this was God. Only God. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity given to me.”
The 36-year-old shared on her Instagram account her plans on what she would be doing with her prize money.
She told her followers that she was still asking God for guidance on what to do with the money.
“I’m not sure if it’s for me to keep or for some other plan He has in Mind. Waiting to hear just like you,” she posted.
Scheepers, 27, the reigning Mr Global South Africa, added: “It is a surreal feeling being crowned the winner of Tropika Island of Treasure. Summarising a quote I heard recently, ‘You have everything it takes, but it will take everything you have’, I am truly grateful.”