Talented Angelique Munyange is a long way from her home in Parklands, yet is making a name for herself as an actress and writer in the USA. Born in the DRC, 24-year-old Angelique moved to South Africa aged 11 and with a limited grasp of English, taught herself the language by watching the Disney Channel.

She attended Parklands College, where she was introduced to public speaking, and said her time at the institution is what influenced her decision to join a drama club. “Watching movies and learning about theatre lit something inside me. The more I understood the motivation for people to create art, the more it drove me to want to create and participate in it as well.” Angelique performed in musicals and plays at the Grand Arena in GrandWest as well as the Baxter Theatre, and also participated in the Shakespeare film festival.

She then decided to head for Los Angeles and pursue a degree in acting and filmmaking, and recently received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the New York Film Academy, summa cum laude. Angelique is currently working on a pilot for a new project where she will be starring alongside Hilary Ijieh. She can be seen in a commercial for Vagisil, a feminine care brand, airing on multiple networks including the Oprah Winfrey Network, and has also been in a commercial for Google Play. Angelique produced, wrote and starred in her own short film, Words Never Said, last year, which is about to begin a festival run.