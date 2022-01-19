Adele is set to be the highest-paid female artist in the history of Las Vegas, earning more than “£500 000 per gig” – that’s over R10 million a night.

The 33-year-old singer will soon perform at her residency at the Colosseum theatre at Caesars Palace.

A source revealed: “Adele is the hottest ticket in Las Vegas right now and she’s raking in a pretty penny from it.

“She is expected to make over £500 000 per gig thanks to ticket sales alone, even before the merchandising.”

Adele, who released her long-awaited fourth album, 30, last year, will earn a cut from ticket sales, as well as a share of all merchandise sold at the venue.

The London-born star will also be given access to a R300 000-a-night private suite throughout her residency.

The insider told The Sun newspaper: “Caesars has rolled out the red carpet to ensure she’s treated like the superstar she is.”

The Easy on Me hitmaker – who announced her Las Vegas residency in November – will also have a chauffeur and security throughout her live shows, which run from January 21 until April 16.

