Adele appeared to be on the verge of tears at her first concert in five years before she pleaded with the crowd: “Help me.” The singer, 34, was filled with emotion as she started her gig at the BST Hyde Park Festival in London on Friday with her hit Hello, before stopping during the first verse to tell fans: “I’m so happy to be here.”

She then urged a celebrity-packed audience of 65 000, which included Tom Cruise, Luke Evans and James Corden, to sing along to the ballad as she also admitted: “I’m f****** s******* myself.” After her first three tracks, she added: “My God, I’m back at home.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele) Cruise turned up at the show with a mystery brunette after reports his on-off girlfriend Hayley Atwell is now dating a self-style pagan called Ned Wolfgang Kelly.