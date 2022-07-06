Adele’s new track, But I Want To, has been leaked online and in it, she appears to burn her ex-lovers. The singer, who is dating sports agent Rich Paul, is said to have used anonymous ex-boyfriends as some of the inspiration for her multi-million selling albums 19 and 21.

Adele, 34, has nine-year-old son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki. According to The Sun newspaper, the lyrics to the song say: “I didn’t really want to be your lover, I was just bored and you were the first one I set my eyes on. “Perhaps I was too young to be playing with fire. Like a loaded gun you held me up on your desire. Had to learn how to run, had to learn how to walk away.”

According to the tabloid, the Hello hitmaker goes on to croon that the “worst part” about the relationship described is that she “never wanted to love” the person in question. She says: “I hate that I love you, the worst part is I never wanted to. It kills me that I can’t be around you, but I want to. Gonna lose my heart, gonna lose my mind in your eyes.” However, it is not known whether the track is based on real-life events or is fictional.