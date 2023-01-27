A disabled rapper has teamed up with a few well-known musicians to produce a kwaai track aimed at inspiring and motivating mense to pursue their dreams. The song by Ljay Swanepoel, aka Stephen Gawking, The Nuclear Lyricist, features HemelBesem, Loufi, Gazelle and Vicus Visser, and is called Cheslin Kolbe in an Office Cubicle.

IS ON IT: Loufi contributes Ljay is severely disabled and has a neuromuscular disorder resulting in the loss of motor neurons and progressive muscle wasting, known as spinal muscular atrophy Type 2. Rather than just giving up, Ljay chose to become a fighting symbol of hope and inspiration for the disabled, differently-abled, oppressed, bullied and almal in between. “My life is a portrait, and I hold the paintbrush. I got dealt a bad hand, but I’ll play it like a royal flush,” he explains.

COLLABS: HemelBesem “My life is a portrait, and I hold the paintbrush. I got dealt a bad hand, but I’ll play it like a royal flush,” he explains. His stage name Stephen Gawking, The Nuclear Lyricist, was inspired by his hero, the late world-renowned theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, when he was only 21. As a big sports lover with rugby being his favourite, in his song, Ljay makes reference to Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe, who started off his career with many people telling him he would not succeed as he was te klein.

NOOIT: No cubicle for him However, the 2019 Rugby World Cup winner became one of the best players on the planet. “What if Cheslin Kolbe listened to these naysayers, and didn’t pursue rugby? He would’ve been discouraged, working in an office cubicle, hearing a voice deep within, like his destiny calling,” Ljay explains. He says it was epic working with such big names in the industry: “I feel like Nick Fury bringing together the Avengers for the first time and like them, I feel that this song will be iconic, especially for the Stephen Gawking brand.