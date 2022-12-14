A group of local NGOs in Elsies River known as Inspire Incorporate is bringing the Christmas cheer to the little ones of Epping Forest and Leonsdale with their toy drive this weekend. Organiser Steve Ross said they plan to make a difference in children’s life by giving them toys to brighten up their gesigies on December 16 and 23.

“On Friday we will be hosting an event in Epping Forest where we hope to reach out to as many kids as possible, to give them something to eat and have live performances from August van der Westhuizen. Kids from the area will showcase their talent by doing their dances and singing and maybe keep a competition, something fun,” he explained. “It is going to be a celebratory event but we also want to make it special for the kids, because most of them probably never see a toy unless they get it from community organisations. “We handed a few toys out last week and the joy on the kids’ faces melted my heart.”

ALL FOR KIDS: Steve Ross Ross added: “We work on the ground in various areas and we constantly see the trauma of poverty, which includes kids that have low dignity because they feel like they have nothing. “Therefore, we hope what we are doing is going to add value and make them feel they are part of this big celebration.” SPIRIT: NGO to spread Christmas this weekend The organisation is reaching out to the public to assist by donating any new or good used toys such as puzzles, board games, colouring books, crayons, soft toys, dolls and cars, but strictly no toy guns or knives.