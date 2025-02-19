Hello everyone How are you all doing?

It’s been extremely busy on my side and I’m super excited to introduce my newly-launched recipe book to you guys. I’ve been doing this column for almost four years, but today I want to share a bit of my food journey with you. Food is my love language and as long as I can remember, I have associated food with beautiful memories of family, togetherness, tranquility, love and happiness.

Food connects people, bringing a strong sense of togetherness and sometimes nostalgia, evoking flood of endless emotions and memories. My food journey began as a little girl, spending hours in the kitchen watching my dearest mom and both my grannies, my Daadi (paternal grandmother) and Naani (maternal Grandmother) creating dish after dish, gracefully and effortlessly. I have such lovely memories of the smell of spices filling up our home and their yellow or red spice-stained fingertips creating the most beautiful and delicious dishes.

Every dish was made to perfection, yet no recipe was used - just “a handful of this or an India spoon of that” - everything was made from memory and measured by the heart. As a teen, I would love watching and noting down the ingredients in my own way, making my own little compilation of treasured recipes, preserving them. As time went by, the pages were tattered and the book became bent, but each page had a spice stain which usually happened during cooking, but just like the spice stain, each recipe had a beautiful memory attached to it.

My food journey was also expanded by my dearest mom-in-law and hear mother, who took me under their wing as a new bride and selflessly shared parts of their culture and cooking traditions with me. These moments will always have a special place in my heart and my recipes are inspired by what I have learnt from these amazing women. A special dua (prayer) goes out just for them as there is a part of them in every one of my dishes, it’s a little bit of magic passed down from generations, bound by family gatherings, celebrations, and most importantly love.

It’s the precious moments that hold sentimental value and recognising them in the way I create my own dishes. This week, I am sharing a few favourite light, quick and easy recipes with you. But for more info or recipes or baking and cooking inspiration, or to purchase my cook book, visit my website www.sprinklesandspice.co.za or visit my social media platforms on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok @sprinklesandspicect or Sprinkles and Spice by Farzana Kumandan.

Orange Pepper and Honey Soy Chicken

Orange Pepper and Honey Soy Chicken Ingredients 500g crumbed chicken tenders 2 tablespoons oil

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped 2 tablespoons soy sSauce 1 teaspoon dark Indonesian soy sauce

2 teaspoons Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper 1 heaped teaspoon chilli oil 1 level teaspoon honey

Method Air fry or fry your crumbed chicken and set aside. On a stove top, in a pan, on a medium to high heat, add the oil and the garlic.

Once the garlic is slightly brown, add both soy sauces. Once the sauces starts to bubble, add the Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper, chilli oil and the honey. Mix well and simmer. Once thickened, add in the chicken and stir fry for a minute. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley. Sweet and Sour Chicken Kebabs

Sweet and Sour Chicken Kebabs Ingredients 500g chicken fillets, cubed 1 teaspoon garlic flakes

1 teaspoon Paprika 1 teaspoon ground cumin (jeera) ½ teaspoon crushed chillies, or to taste

½ teaspoon salt or to taste 2 tablespoons tamarind Sauce Method

Mix all the ingredients together and marinate the chicken for at least an hour. Add the chicken cubes on a sosaties stick. Place the kebabs on a baking tray, lined with baking paper and grill on 180 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and baste with additional tamarind sauce and grill for a further 5-10 minutes. Garnish with pomegranate seeds, freshly chopped mint and lemon wedges. Lamb Riblets

Lamb Riblets Ingredients 1kg lamb riblets 2 tablespoons Sprinkles and Spice Pepper Roast or coarse black pepper

1 teaspoon Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper 1 heaped teaspoon dried garlic flakes 1 heaped teaspoon white pepper

Method Mix all the ingredients together and season as a dry rub on the riblets. Oven grill on 200 degrees for 25 minutes or air fry on 200 degrees for 10 minutes until it’s golden brown and slightly charred. Garnish with freshly chopped parsley.

Sticky Wings Sticky Wings Ingredients 12 chicken wings

2 tablespoons Sprinkles and Spice Orange Pepper ¼ cup dark Indonesian soy sauce ½ cup sweet chilli sauce

*For extra sticky wings, double up on the sweet chilli sauce Method Rinse, trim, and cut the wings into drummies and winglets. Pat dry with a paper towel. Season the wings with the spices and sauce and mix well. Allow to marinate for at least an hour or overnight. Transfer to a baking tray lined with baking paper and space out the wings, leaving enough space in between for the wings to grill evenly. Oven grill on 200 degrees for 40 minutes or air fry on 200 degrees for 15 minutes until its golden brown and slightly charred. Garnish with chopped spring onion and sesame seeds.

Beef Kebabs Beef Kebabs Ingredients

500g beef mince 5 slices of bread 1 egg

1 large onion 1 bunch coriander Handful mint leaves

2 large garlic cloves Dash of freshly-squeezed lemon juice 4 green chillies, or to taste

1 level tsp salt, or to taste 1 heaped teaspoon ground coriander (dhania) 1½ teaspoon ground cumin (jeera)