The Festival of Sacrifice has again dawned upon us and as we celebrate the occasion with family and friends, we remember those we have lost along the way as well as assist those less fortunate.

It’s Labarang today [on Thursday]! Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters.

Eid ul Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam, in honour of the prophet Ebrahim’s loyalty to God and his willingness to sacrifice his son when Allah ordered him to.

Kids will celebrate dressed in their finest attire while everyone will go witness the sacrificing of livestock such as goats, sheep, cattle, and even camels in some countries. These meat will be distributed to the needy.

Today [Thursday], our moms, oumas and aunties will once again cook up a storm and families will dine together and create everlasting memories.