It’s Labarang today [on Thursday]! Eid Mubarak to all my Muslim brothers and sisters.
The Festival of Sacrifice has again dawned upon us and as we celebrate the occasion with family and friends, we remember those we have lost along the way as well as assist those less fortunate.
Eid ul Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam, in honour of the prophet Ebrahim’s loyalty to God and his willingness to sacrifice his son when Allah ordered him to.
Kids will celebrate dressed in their finest attire while everyone will go witness the sacrificing of livestock such as goats, sheep, cattle, and even camels in some countries. These meat will be distributed to the needy.
Today [Thursday], our moms, oumas and aunties will once again cook up a storm and families will dine together and create everlasting memories.
The end of Hajj (the annual pilgrimage to Mecca) which is one of the five pillars of Islam, marks this beautiful celebration.
This year, approximately 3 million Muslims performed the Hajj, and from this weekend will start returning to their homes. May Allah grant them a blessed and accepted hajj.
Eid Mubarak to everyone, may Allah accept all our prayers and grant us forgiveness, and may our sacrifices be richly rewarded, inshallah.