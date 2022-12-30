The finale of the mother of all teen shows for 2022 is here! The Summer Fest Under 18 Outdoor Musical Festival is back like never before and is restricted to no over 18s or under 13s.

The event has relocated to the Black River Park Sports Complex at The Hartleyvale Stadium Precinct (Fir Street, Observatory) to create the most memorable outdoor music festival. Taking place today and on a quest to bring you a show like never before, international acts, along with 15 of Cape Town’s finest DJs, will perform on a mega outdoor stage, a 4 000-square metre entertainment footprint, multiple dance floors, entertainment sections and so much more. They are creating a safe and harmonious experience for all attendees.