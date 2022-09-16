The Recovery Walk Cape Town takes place today in Mitchells Plain for the eighth year running, whereby Kapenaars will gather to celebrate recovery from addiction and mental illness in all its different forms. September is International Recovery Month, the aim of this is to celebrate recovery from alcoholism, addiction and mental illness as it is celebrated throughout the world.

Wear something purple, the global colour for recovery, bring along musical instruments, whistles, drums, posters and banners as well as family, friends and health professionals. The route will be from Lentegeur Hospital, Highlands Drive into Mitchells Plain and return to the Main Hall of the hospital. Official opening starts at 10.30am in the Main Hall at Lentegeur Psychiatric Hospital and the walk will begin at 11am.