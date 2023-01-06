The summer holiday is still in full swing and this weekend you can head down to Blouberg Beach to enjoy an evening of ‘80s sunset boogie with a difference. You are welcome to dress up for the occasion and choose from a host of music genres. Each session is unique and often curated according to a theme as attendees come together to celebrate.

Headsets are handed to you on arrival and the littles ones are welcome to tag along too, as you gather your friends and family and receive a discount on your tickets. Entrance fee is R150 for general entry and R50 for kiddies under the age of 12 years old, or else a group of five mense get 5% off, 10 ouens get 10% off and 15 kry 15% off. Where to get reg and boogie in Blouberg this week Organisers Secret Sunset is thrilled to be partnered with The Upliftment Programme and additional #ShareTheJoy donations which go towards The UP. This inspired PBO has been sharing joy with youth, children, the differently abled and the elderly for 18 years.