Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are apparently kwaad that their laaities will not get kwaai royal titles. The couple, who married in 2018 and have Archie, 3, and Lillibet, 15 months, have reportedly “insisted” on their kids being granted top royal honours since Queen Elizabeth died, aged 96, last Thursday following a 70-year-reign.

While the kleintjies are expected to become a prince and a princess, they will not be granted the title of His/Her Royal Highness by King Charles. A source said: “Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue, and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security. There have been a lot of talks over the past week. They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. “They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”