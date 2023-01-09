Mel Gibson is reportedly months away from shooting a sequel to his controversial 2004 film The Passion of the Christ. Jim Caviezel is said to be returning in the role of Jesus while Gibson, 67, is apparently returning as director of The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, according to Newsmax.

The title has already been reported, but the outlet said in an update on the project it could “begin filming in the next few months”. Gibson’s Passion of the Christ made a moerse $612 million globally at the box office on a $30m budget, making it the highest grossing R-rated film in US cinema history. It created uproar with its graphic violence, for portraying anti-Semitism and apparently straying from the Bible.

Meanwhile, a sequel to 2000 fliek Gladiator will start filming in May. Director Ridley Scott and his team are casting major roles in the upcoming film ahead of cameras rolling in Ouarzazate, Morocco, in a few months time, and it is hoped that original star Russell Crowe will make an appearance in flashbacks as his character Maximus from the original epic. Plot details are being kept tightly under wraps but it is thought youngster Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla, could provide the link to the original movie.