Khaya Mthethwa is terug on the music scene with a new album, and just in time for the festive season. The pastor and father of one, who took a social media break to focus on himself, spoke to IOL Entertainment about his new image.

Mthethwa launched his latest album called Art & Worship (Live), on which he sings about his hiatus as well as surviving the pandemic through the context of worship. “I recently released an album and took time to reflect and take stock of my life and just disengage from things I would have normally done, so that I could dig deep in retrospective and get inspired, listen to people’s stories and really get into my own head and connect with things that have happened in my life or to those around me,” Mthethwa said. I’ve always been challenged by hearing people sing pure scripture! Todd Delaney has been the greatest inspiration for this. I’m grateful that God dropped this song in my heart when I was driving to Jhb to see my son during lockdown. #ArtAndWorship pic.twitter.com/fZM37FmKw6 — Khaya Mthethwa (@khayamthethwa) October 20, 2022 He recently took to Twitter where he made a statement that he no longer has a circle. His post left mense puzzled but he has since cleared the air.

“What I meant by this is that it’s an artistic analogy. It meant that I’m not dependent on people but on God, I know where my source is so it’s not definitive that I’ve got nobody around me, its resolute context that I know where I can put my trust.” Mthethwa also took on the challenge of losing weight and living a healthy lifestyle, and added that it was all part of seeing how he could improve himself. “It was all part of just getting better and seeing how I can improve myself. I was overweight and I wanted to deal with that.