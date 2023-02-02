Best-selling writer Yusuf Daniels has landed his first TV show called Accidental Author which will be showcasing local authors. The popular Cape Flats author, who shot to fame with his debut novel, Living Coloured, says he is excited for his new role which is a life-long dream come true.

Daniels said he will be chatting to local authors “from 12 to 70” who do not have a platform to get their books out there, as well as guide mense about the world of publishing. His first guest on Saturday night will be a 17-year-old aspiring story-teller. “I want to promote our local authors, old and new, and anything with books from marketing to printing, and give them a platform to showcase their work,” he tells the Daily Voice.

“It is my first TV show where I am the host and I am excited, I have done four episodes already and it was fun.” He adds: “The name Accidental Author is because I became an author by accident four years ago. “I never wrote before, didn’t even like reading and my first book was a best-seller.”

He has since bashed out four more best-sellers and says all he wants to do is spread the love. “I have been blessed with a platform by God and it would be very selfish of me not to pay it forward to others who need it.” The author has a large following on social media where he and his three children have been entertaining fans with tales of their lives and funny videos.

“I got contacted because of social media. “I was approached by the guys on Hilaal TV and they asked me to do a show for them.” The show is being filmed at Hilaal TV’s studio at Islamia College.

“It is not just about books but about having fun, so I talk a little bit taatie but we have lekker laughs on the show and I do a lot of motivational chats and messages.” The show will air on DStv channel 347 every Saturday at 7.30pm and repeat Sunday at 10.30am and Tuesdays at 3pm. [email protected]