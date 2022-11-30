A music man in Scottsdene has taken it upon himself to keep laaities off the street by teaching them how to play guitar and other musical instruments. Tommy Jooste says the group has been practising every day come rain or shine, but the harsh sunlight and hot weather is getting them down.

He is now appealing for a place sheltered from the elements to practise. “We are looking for a nice place to practise out of the sun and rain,” he says.“ These kids all have talent and I teach them out here in the open in Heatherly Court, but my little music school needs a place with a roof,” he says. I have been giving music lessons for the past two years and three times a week I teach them about music and different instruments.“ At the moment I have 16 learners, and I do this all for our community without charging anything.

“Unfortunately I’m just a pensioner on a grant so I don’t have the funds to provide a roof.” He says the lessons are keeping the kids busy and out of trouble. “Their parents know exactly where they are and what they do. “I am hoping and praying that there is a good Samaritan out there who can assist us .”