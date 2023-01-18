This past Saturday saw six of this year’s Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) teams deliver some memorable Minstrel performances at Athlone Stadium, where these Section 1 teams competed across various categories to determine the cream of the Klopse crop.

Manenberg Superstars, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, West London All Stars, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Baruch Entertainers and Cape Town Hawkers ensured that all 10 000 spectators in attendance were brought to their feet – spreading some electric energy and atmosphere throughout the day.

This coming weekend will see seven troupes from Section 2 battle out in the Kaaspe Klopse competitions, including: D6 Raw, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Exquisite Golden Gate Hanover Original D6, TV Stars, Posh Vibrant and Playaz Inc.

Riyaad Peters, Operations Director for the organisers of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), said the process and system of the event “got a lot better” this past weekend.