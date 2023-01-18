Klopse troupes deliver the Minstrel magic.
This past Saturday saw six of this year’s Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) teams deliver some memorable Minstrel performances at Athlone Stadium, where these Section 1 teams competed across various categories to determine the cream of the Klopse crop.
Manenberg Superstars, Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, West London All Stars, Juvie Boy Entertainers, Baruch Entertainers and Cape Town Hawkers ensured that all 10 000 spectators in attendance were brought to their feet – spreading some electric energy and atmosphere throughout the day.
This coming weekend will see seven troupes from Section 2 battle out in the Kaaspe Klopse competitions, including: D6 Raw, Ashwin Willemse Orient, Exquisite Golden Gate Hanover Original D6, TV Stars, Posh Vibrant and Playaz Inc.
Riyaad Peters, Operations Director for the organisers of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA), said the process and system of the event “got a lot better” this past weekend.
“After two years of no Carnival taking place, there were always going to be teething issues of getting troupes and people back into the stadium as efficiently and smoothly as possible. Restructuring this competition to be the best it can be, is a collective effort. We are focused on continuously managing the expectations of our supporters after we encountered a few challenges on the first Saturday of the five-week competition. We have heard the people’s words and we are focused on turning this into a world-class event. “
He adds: “If you weren’t there this past weekend, you missed a phenomenal display of cultural performances and this weekend is going to be just as top notch with regards to the remaining troupes and their performances.”