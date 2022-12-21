Have yourself a jazzy little Christmas this Thursday at Algarve restaurant in Kuils River with some live entertainment with a twist, as all patrons are expected to bring a donation or two. The Gino Oliver Foundation, a registered non-profit organisation (NPO), is hosting a gift drive in aid of underprivileged Cape Flats communities.

The event promises to get people singing and dancing for a great course and will include performances by Carmen Xclusive and Elton November. Founder Gino Oliver says: “I am using my platform to get people to tap into bringing unwanted clothes and non-perishable food which I will hand out in various communities of Bonteheuwel, Delft, Elsies River or wherever the need is. While people are having a good time they will be doing something good for those in need.” “I grew up giving back, I always think ‘wat sou mama en papa gedoen het?’ so I am doing what they were guiding me to do. I am continuing my legacy that comes from the Oliver family and I expect people to do the same even when I am no longer there.”

Gino says mense coming to the event are asked to make a donation in the form of food, toys or pre-loved clothes. “Patrons coming to watch the performance are expected to bring along any second hand or unwanted clothing, non-perishable food items, shoes or toys and have the option to wrap them or place them in nice boxes,” he says. “The team from the organisation will distribute them to the various areas making sure to place a smile on someone’s face.”