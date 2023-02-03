If it’s old school you’re after, then head to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, where Terry Fortune’s gilded musical collective is set to entertain you.

Janu-worry is verby and it’s time to let loose again, mense.

The Golden Oldies music collective includes local legends like Fortune, Madeegha Anders, Leslie Kleinsmith, Vernon Castle, PJ Powers, Lorraine Klaasen, Sophia Foster and the Darryl Andrews Show Band, with brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams as emcees on Sunday afternoon.

TOP BILLING: Kirstenbosch concert line-up

Werner Voigt, curator of the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, says: “It’s always been close to my heart to see local South African artists perform at Kirstenbosch. Now more than ever, the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts is fulfilling its dream with a diverse line-up of local and international talent.”

The Golden Oldies is the brainchild of Fortune, who recently received the Lifetime Award from the Western Cape Department of Arts and Culture and who is known for his Fleur Du Cap award-winning performances.