Janu-worry is verby and it’s time to let loose again, mense.
If it’s old school you’re after, then head to the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts, in partnership with the City of Cape Town, where Terry Fortune’s gilded musical collective is set to entertain you.
The Golden Oldies music collective includes local legends like Fortune, Madeegha Anders, Leslie Kleinsmith, Vernon Castle, PJ Powers, Lorraine Klaasen, Sophia Foster and the Darryl Andrews Show Band, with brothers Loukmaan and Emo Adams as emcees on Sunday afternoon.
Werner Voigt, curator of the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, says: “It’s always been close to my heart to see local South African artists perform at Kirstenbosch. Now more than ever, the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts is fulfilling its dream with a diverse line-up of local and international talent.”
The Golden Oldies is the brainchild of Fortune, who recently received the Lifetime Award from the Western Cape Department of Arts and Culture and who is known for his Fleur Du Cap award-winning performances.
The concert will pay tribute to and honour local icons as well as thank them for their significant contributions to the music industry and their communities.
The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts celebrate 30 years of great outdoor music, so come and enjoy an afternoon listening to a world-class musical performance on the slopes of Table Mountain.
Tickets cost R190-R260 at Webtickets or the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office.