China Town in Parow is hosting a lekker get-together on Saturday from 10am until 2pm, and it is not to be missed.

This is the last week of the school holidays and what better way to keep the little ones and the family entertained than a free family fun day for everyone.

Be sure to bring the hele family along and come and enjoy free rides for your kids, an hilarious and entertaining clown show, beautiful face painting, and a chance to win big in a kwaai lucky draw.

HAVE A NICE TIME WITH: FAMILY

Groove along to the rhythm of live music throughout the day and of course, the most delicious foods will be available to satisfy your taste buds.

Mark your calendar because you may be going home with one of three Shoprite hampers to the value of R250, five Virgin Active pass hampers, three R100 vouchers from Food Lover’s Market, one of four hot water bottles to keep you warm during these winter months, or one of two power banks courtesy of China Town Parow.