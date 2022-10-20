A Manenberg community worker is feeling merry and in the spirit of giving back, she will be hosting an early Christmas dinner for the residents of the Elim Night Shelter in Elsies River on November 5. Valerie Oliphant, 42, has been operating her own NPO, Valerie’s Feeding Scheme, for three years.

Oliphant said, every year, she wants to cater a Christmas lunch for a different group of people – she catered for 600 kids from Manenberg in 2021. “The idea behind it is for them to see that there are still people outside who are interested in them and still praying for them, and want to give them that extra love,” she adds. “This is where my heart lies and this is what I do best, which is to serve other people to the best of my ability.”

SELFLESS: Valerie Oliphant The early Christmas lunch will cater to up to 80 mense. Liza Ortell, assistant manager and spiritual mother at Elim Night Shelter, which harbours destitute people , says the lunch will make the residents feel empowered and very special. “It is not every day that they get to have this beautiful occasion and here at Elim, we are like a family,” she says.