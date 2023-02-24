It’s the end of summer and we are all looking for that last lekker bash to enjoy the rays. The Southern Mail Wynberg Family Festival, formerly known as the Community Chest Festival, is a three-day celebration featuring gourmet food, fashion, a beer garden, amusement park rides and top local entertainment, taking place at Maynardville Park this weekend, starting on Friday.

The annual festival is one of the Mother City’s longest running and most successful family events and festival-goers can expect three days of non-stop entertainment including artists like Jarrad Ricketts, Amy Jones, DJ Waggy, the Temple Boys and many more. END OFF SUMMER SEASON: The Wynberg Family Fest With over 100 stalls to choose from, mense will have plenty to see and do. There will be several food trucks, a beer garden, and a fully operational amusement park featuring thrilling rides suitable for the entire family.

The City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says: “With the event’s potential to create over 1 000 part-time jobs, we encourage the community to go out and support all the local businesses. “The festival showcases events as well as generates an income for many families across Cape Town.” As part of the event’s corporate social investment initiative, it will sponsor and host the Heinz Park Primary School’s annual prom, which serves as an incentive to keep learners in school.