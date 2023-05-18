A Mitchells Plain dressmaker has launched a crowdfunding campaign to build a community sewing skills training centre. Suraya Williams, 46, founder of the Design26 Foundation said that this will help empower young women innie Plain to become financially self-sufficient.

“The lack of job opportunities and the prevalence of drugs, alcohol and abuse can make it difficult for young women to see a positive future,” Suraya explained. She said that the facility in Harmony Village will be a stepping stone for laaities into the job market. “Many of them [the youngsters] did not have the financial resources to study further, or they didn't have any experience or skill to enter the job market.

“By giving them a free skill I’m contributing to reviving the clothing manufacturing industry as well as contributing positively to the high youth unemployment in Mitchells Plain. “The Design26 Foundation aims to break this cycle by providing training and employment opportunities to young women in our community.” GAIN A SKILL: Plain laaities Suraya’s foundation wants to raise R20 million so that her Hope Community Skills Centre and Manufacturing Plant can become a reality.

“We believe that by providing training and employment opportunities, we can give young women the tools they need to succeed,” she added. If anyone is able to donate, they can do so via their Backabuddy page. “Backabuddy is the only platform where we are registered and that is assisting us to raise funds.”