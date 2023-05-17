If you are in the mood to laugh out loud – and who isn’t with all this load shedding – then the Cape Flats Cre8tiv has just the right medicine for you with their musical production Elke Huis Het ‘n Gedruis. You might recognise your favourite childhood character on stage as the cast are all former members of Kinders van die Ses, who started their own group by giving birth to Cape Flats Cre8tiv.

According to director and scriptwriter, Sadiah Hendricks, the play portrays a typical coloured family and their daily struggles. “The play is about a normal coloured family with a mother, father and children with the parents being in their old age and the children are fighting for the inheritance of the father. “The audience can definitely expect laughter, tears and every household will be able to relate to our story we are putting out there,” Sadiah explained.

The show takes place on Saturday, May 27, at the Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone and limited tickets are available at R120. The show starts at 7pm. Sadiah said: “People can start purchasing as soon as possible as there are not many tickets available. We would appreciate any support, we are all old faces who they are familiar with.” She added: “It is important for us to tell our stories because this is everyday life that our people are going through, there is a message and a solution and who knows one or three audience members can find a solution through our stories.