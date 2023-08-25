If you think you got what it takes and have the arm strength to take down your opponent in arm wrestling, then stiek uit for an arm wrestling competition on Saturday.
The Western Cape Arm Wrestling presents a Double Elimination fundraising event and the funds raised on the day will go towards the costs of the Western Cape athletes who will be competing at this year’s World Championships in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.
The event will take place at Peppa Jack’s Tex Mex and Grill in Durbanville from 10am.
The competition is open to both men and women. The men’s competition is five different weight classes and the ladies competition is open class.
Entry fee per arm is R150 or R200 for both arms.To RSVP contact Jaco 071 012 1747.
Any donation amount will be appreciated.