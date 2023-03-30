Multi-award-winning US musician Chris Brown took to his official Instagram account and showed appreciation to Mzansi rising star Tyla for being on tour with him.
Tyla supported Breezy on his UK and European tour, which kicked off on February 14 at the 02 Arena and ended in Paris on March 26.
In his post, Brown gushed over Tyla, thanking her for joining him on his “Under the influence European tour”.
“THANK YOU @Tyla for an amazing tour! Had so much fun with you and your crew. AMAZING PEOPLE. Take over the world shawty,” he wrote.
Tyla commented on the post, thanking Brown for everything and shared that she had the best time on the tour.
The popiano star has been making waves locally and internationally with Getting Late, featuring Kooldrink, amassing over 5.5 worldwide million views.
This year, she released the visuals Been Thinking, which is a fan-favourite track.
“I’ve just been basically trying to find my sound because I feel like since I do popiano, I like to fuse different western genres with some African influences.
“I’ve been trying to explore that, and I feel like I’ve gotten to a place where I’m happy, and I feel like I’ve found it,” she told IOL Entertainment in a previous interview.
While the young superstar has been jet-setting overseas, she also had the opportunity to hobnob with entertainment royalty Kim Kardashian at the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 fashion show.
She attended the show wearing a vintage archived look from the early 90s, turning heads in the same dress Lady Gaga wore in 2009 for the cover of her hit single Paparazzi.