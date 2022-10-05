Winston Duke, who plays warrior M’Baku in the upcoming sequel, appeared alongside the late Boseman in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster.

Duke said it was difficult returning to the set for the first time since Boseman died in 2020 from cancer.

Speaking on the Jemele Hill Is Unbothered podcast, Winston said: “That is something that we have to wrestle with daily on set because there was a gaping hole when it came to his presence.

“You felt it daily. You felt him not being there. He was a very gentle presence of strength, power, and scope.”