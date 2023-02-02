Judges’ calculators’ batteries are pap! The finals over the past weekend was another kind of buzz.

The klopse teams of Section 1 showed up at Athlone Stadium, greeted by the largest crowd ever to watch them perform their final items for the season. People queued outside for close to four hours. Some complained and almost caused a stampede. Some of those who waited in the queue purchased their tickets online, but the many others who didn’t caused this delay.

Luckily, the wind kept them cool from the scorching sun, and some people eventually left when they realised they would not be able to get into the stadium. On Saturday, the items rendered were Coon Song, Juvenile Combine Chorus, Best Band and Group Song. We saw more superstars on stage like Alistair Izobell, who surprised us with his performance for the West London All Stars as he delivered the Coon Song item. Fagrie Isaacs also performed Coon Song for this troupe.

The Baruch Entertainers were given the highest points trophy, but their victory was short-lived due to a miscalculation by the judges. In other years, we would call this robbery, but I believe this was pure human error and things are now fixed. Although the special moment of the winning team was definitely taken away, I do feel the situation was dealt with swiftly, with the judges apologising 48 hours after the finals of Section 1.

All this drama unfolded as prizes were handed out. Just for a better understanding, there are 14 items that were performed over the past few weeks, and each team was allocated a time limit on stage. They are judged in this time frame only.

A first place is given nine points, a second gets seven, third five, fourth three and a fifth place just one point. Note: these troupes understand all of this and they have their own people doing the calculations while judges are calling out the teams receiving trophies. Even I had my page printed before the time so I could capture all the scores and calculate who the winner would be.

The judges called out the Top 5 teams in order; fifth was Fabulous Woodstock Starlites, fourth was Manenberg Superstars, third was Juvie Boys, second was West London All Stars and the first place went to Baruch Entertainers. CHAMPIONS: West London All Stars won Section 1 Many supporters knew at this point that something was wrong. Following the debacle, the judges have been in meetings this week with the directors of the KKKA board and others involved, and the issue has been resolved.

It is official, according to the board and the adjudicators, that the West London All Stars are the official champions for Section 1. I reached out to All Stars klopse baas Waleed Hendricks, who said: “My team is made up of the communities on the Cape Flats, they show up to rehearsals on a weekly basis. They work hard and some of these people travel [on] public transport to make things work. “I’m very happy we resolved this issue, for their sake, and I thank Baruch Entertainers for showing us support and compassion during all the confusion.”

When the audience doesn’t agree with the judges they will express themselves loudly. Over 20 000 people were stomping their feet while booing the judges’ choices. This started when Boere’s klopse, the Manenberg Superstars, didn’t win the Juvenile Combine Chorus.

Even I stood in disbelief, two metres from the judge who was reading out the points. Arguments broke out in the stand and among the klopse, but what I was most proud of was that no violence took place. We finally proved that even when mistakes are made, we can act accordingly.

Muneeb Gambeno, director of the KKKA, requested a formal meeting with the judges on Monday evening. Gambeno stated: “It became apparent to us and the patrons that there was a discrepancy in the results announced on Sunday morning. Upon review of the working of the judges, they discovered an input error into the preset formula, which led to the miscalculation of the final scores for the overall winner placement. “Despite this being an unfortunate error by the judges, the board has learnt that an auditor should be added to the team for the finals so that these mistakes are never repeated.

KEEPING THE SCORE: A judge’s card “The adjudication team has since formally apologised to the KKKA board, the owners, directors, and all parties and stakeholders affected for the error.” Here are the official final results: 1. West London All Stars

2. Juvie Boy Entertainers 3. Baruch Entertainers 4. CT Hawker

5. Manenberg Superstars 6. Fabulous Woodstock Starlites Well done to every team who took part in the Section 1 competition.

The West London All Stars will be given their moment in the spotlight this Saturday at Athlone Stadium with a lekker klopse jol! And mense can expect yet another mindblowing day filled with talent. We’ll get to see all our troupes of Section 2 who we know are going to bring down the house.