A row has erupted between two marching band organisations over government funding. The Western Cape Provincial Marching Federation claims the City of Cape Town was biased and told them at the last minute 11th hour that they are withdrawing funding before their annual competition, which was supposed to take place on November 26 at Athlone stadium.

Chairperson Ismail Chothia said the federation’s event was sabotaged when the City withdrew funding just three days before the event to sponsor another organisation instead. “We find this very biased because we applied for funding in August,” Chothia explained. “The Western Province Marching Association who is not registered with any national sporting code body got 100% funding for their event taking place this Saturday.”

He added that in the end, the City was only willing to sponsor the venue. “We had to cancel the competition because the cost without the venue would have run over R200 000 for logistics such as security, medics and pitch protection which is a must at Athlone stadium. “I received a call from the events office saying the event was approved for R400 000, provided that we and the WPMA have it as one event.

“We agreed to it straight away, no questions asked. WPMA decided to not have it with us, the city then decided to pull the R400 000 and send it all to WPMA, not even splitting it in half and said no, they were only giving us a venue.” In a statement, the City said it received funding applications for similar events around the same date and due to limited resources suggested that the two organisations combine their events. “At no point did the City approve any financial support for the WCPMF event as claimed, but offered to waive the costs for the use of a municipal venue if no agreement was reached with the WPMA.

“The WCPMF rejected the offer of a municipal venue and subsequently withdrew its application for an event permit out of its own accord.” “The City has been providing support to the WPMA Annual Marching Championships for the better part of a decade ... and under the leadership of the WPMA the delivery of the event has been satisfactory. Based on the history of the WPMA and its past partnerships with the City factored in this decision.”