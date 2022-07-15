Trevor Noah is fast becoming the king of American talk shows, with his The Daily Show bagging SEVEN Emmy nominations – the most since he took over from Jon Stewart in 2015. The South African comedian took to Instagram to celebrate after the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards nominees were announced on Tuesday.

This is the show’s fifth year being nominated in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category. In his post, Trevor, 38, shared how grateful he was for the incredible seven nominations. “When @thedailyshow gets nominated for 7 Emmys!!! Just wow!! Thank you for the incredible honour @televisionacad!” he shared.