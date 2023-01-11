Yoh mense, remember vir Eminem? Well, he apparently turned down a moerse $8 million (R136m) payday to perform at the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

That’s according to hip-hop star 50 Cent, who claims there was a $9m offer for the 50-year-old rapper – who he performed with at last year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show – and him to play at the Qatar tournament. Fiddy would’ve taken $1m, while the other $8m would’ve gone to Slim Shady. He said: “Because of the Super Bowl, I got an inquiry about the World Cup and they had a budget of $9m.

“I would’ve taken one and then the other eight would have been for him.” JOL SAAM: 50 Cent, Eminem, Dre, Mary J Blige en Snoop. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, tried to negotiate with Eminem’s management but he didn’t smaak to perform. Speaking on radio station Real 92.3’s Big Boy’s Neighbourhood show, Fiddy added: “They’re like, ‘He’s not gonna do it.’

“If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world.” It would’ve been nogals kwaai if we could know why Eminem said nai to the offer. The tournament faced controversy for being held in Qatar, which has been slammed over its human rights record including the criminalisation of homosexuality.

Robbie Williams performed in Qatar during the tournament at the Doha Golf Club, and the British singer defended his decision, insisting it would’ve been “hypocritical” not to have played in the country. He said: “Of course, I don’t condone any abuses of human rights anywhere. “That being said, if we’re not condoning human rights abuses anywhere, then it would be the shortest tour the world has ever known. I wouldn’t even be able to perform in my own kitchen.