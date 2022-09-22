Young and aspiring filmmakers in Cape Town have an opportunity to make their dreams a reality as Cell C is sponsoring a full scholarship as part of its bursary programme sponsor, with the help of the 48 Hour Film project, which took place this past weekend. Filmmakers had to shoot, edit and submit a film within 48 hours.

Lemeze Allie, a freelance film producer says it was a fantastic chance, especially for laaities from the Cape Flats who are passionate about filmmaking. “We tend to talk about the plight and the things that are not working, but here is something that is working and it is working for so many young people. This is crucial especially for emerging filmmakers and people of colour, because in a way we have been excluded from these various opportunities,” she adds. “To be able to film a project, shoot it on a Saturday and edit it on a Sunday and have it delivered within 48 hours is a marathon on its own.

“The overall winner will have the opportunity to go to the Filmapalooza in Los Angeles with all expenses paid.” The sponsorship covers full tuition, accommodation and a living stipend for the winner of the competition, which will be facilitated through the Free Film School programme. CREATIVES: Young filmakers Once the film has been selected it will be screened at the Labia Theatre in the CBD.