There ain’t no mountain high enough to keep this Mitchells Plain man from raising funds to build a new safe haven for children in his community.

Rudy van Dieman has set himself the challenge of hiking to the summit of Table Mountain every day of this year.

The Lentegeur resident and Table Mountain tour guide started his daily 2.6km hike on 1 January and has so far raised over R5000 of his R1 million target.

WE ROUTE FOR YOU: Rudy van Dieman of Mitchells Plain on his daily hike challenge

“In Mitchells Plain, there are only three known orphanages, two are for babies until five years and after that, children are placed in safe houses for three months, then move from home to house until they find families to keep them longer,” he says,

“With the safe house, we want to create a stable life and environment for children, where they can stay until the age of 18, before entering the job market.”

The 26-year-old has so far made over 40 ascents up the famous Kaap landmark and has enjoyed every single steep step.

ON TARGET: Rudy joined by a fellow hiker

“I really enjoy hiking and I want to do something for my community, so this was a perfect way to combine my two passions in life.

“The times of my hikes depend on the weather, so I either go up at 5.30am before work or 4.30pm after work, while on my off days, I try to go early so I come back home to sleep and enjoy my off day.

“So far the response I have gotten has been really good and I have even been joined by a few people on my hikes half of the time. I am not alone when I do the hikes.”

If he reaches his target, Rudy said he is unsure where the safe haven will be built, but will first choose a suitable location.

To help Rudy reach his target of R1 million for a new safe haven in Mitchells Plain, you can visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/angels-sa-project-365

[email protected]