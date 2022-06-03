Cape Town’s golden voice from the Bo-Kaap, Mujahid George, is celebrating 25 years in the music industry with a series of concerts. Mujahid is one of those musicians who remained busy even during the pandemic by thinking outside of the box, arranging weekend away experiences and sunset cruises, all with the help of his friends in the industry.

To end off his anniversary celebrations, he will be having a show on 11 June at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery. CELEBRATION: Mujahid’s show on 11 June Now a dad of two, the 34-year-old who rose to fame for his kwaai performance of Tina Turner’s hit, Simply the Best, says he has come a long way in the industry. “The beginning was tough trying to get my name out there, especially it being so difficult for many to pronounce,” he jokes.

He took part in many talent competitions and school concerts, and even the klopse, but says it was performing on big stages that he’s enjoyed the most. “I would accept little to no money just to be part of concerts for me to show my capabilities. “I would perform at night markets when the stages were still in Adderley Street and I’d make sure the crowd would scream for more.

“To my surprise, the Malaysian ambassador saw my performance and because I was from Bo-Kaap, an area also known as the Cape Malay Quarter. “I was asked to perform for His Majesty, the king of Malaysia, for their 50 years of independence celebrations. “Here I would do a duet with the Malaysian idol just before Celine Dion walked onto the same stage.”