A petition to save beloved South Africa soapie 7de Laan is steadily gaining support. Mense were upset when SABC2 announced last week that the show will not be returning for another season after 23 years on air. Season 24 comes to an end in December.

The brainchild of Danie Odendaal, 7de Laan made its debut on SABC2 on April 4, 2000, bringing to life much-loved characters such as Oubaas, Hilda, Charmaine, Aggie, Emma, and the Meintjies family, who all became household names. A petition to bring back the show has since gained almost 24 000 signatures. “We would like to urge SABC to reconsider the decision and renew 7de Laan. The success behind the show comes from real life storylines, multiculturalism and catering for the needs of every South African who could relate,” reads the petition.

“If not, we the fans of 7de Laan would like to urge other production houses such as e.tv or even Kyknet to buy into the idea of 7de Laan not just saving the jobs of cast members and the crew, but also the No. 1 Afrikaans soapie in South Africa.” “Just the idea that about 120 people could be left jobless in a country with an already failing economy is sickening. This is not just about the entertainment, but also the beacon of hope this soapy was to so many when it came to job creation with their yearly internship programme.” Last week, 7de Laan producer Thandi Ramathesele said it was an honour and privilege to produce a show that had touched the lives of so many South Africans for over two decades.