Mense, and here we thought the taxi strike was bad.
In Hollywood, the 2023 Emmy Awards will now take place next year, due to the showbiz strike.
The annual television awards even, which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on September 18 but was postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Television Academy and Fox have now announced the 75th ceremony will take place on January 15, 2024.
An official statement announced: “As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theatre at LA Live and will honour the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.”
Succession leads the nominations at this year’s ceremony with a staggering 14 nominations.
It is up for the coveted Outstanding Drama Series accolade, but faces competition from Andor, Better Call Saul, The Crown, The White Lotus, The Last of Us, House of the Dragon and Yellowjackets.
In addition, Succession has made Emmy history after securing three nominations in the Best Actor in a Drama category, with Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox up for the award along with Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), and Pedro Pascal (The Last Of Us).
Other Succession cast members in the running for Emmy Awards are Sarah Snook for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominees Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgard, and J. Smith-Cameron, who is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
The show is also up for prizes for directing – for which it earned three nominations – and writing.