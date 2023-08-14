In Hollywood, the 2023 Emmy Awards will now take place next year, due to the showbiz strike.

Mense, and here we thought the taxi strike was bad.

The annual television awards even, which honours excellence in television - had been due to take place on September 18 but was postponed due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The Television Academy and Fox have now announced the 75th ceremony will take place on January 15, 2024.

An official statement announced: “As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th anniversary, the show will broadcast live on FOX coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theatre at LA Live and will honour the talented performers, writers, directors, and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired, and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year.”

Succession leads the nominations at this year’s ceremony with a staggering 14 nominations.