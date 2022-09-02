Friday night two of Cape Town’s favourite sons will be taking the chills away when they warm you up with their smooth sounds at Table Thirteen in Observatory.
For one night only, the talented and dynamic duo of Nur Abrahams and Fagrie Isaacs will embrace you with the warmth of their beautiful, angelic voices and as the saying goes, don’t forget where you come from as these two singers are ready to take you back to your roots.
“The show is about music that simply says Cape Town, from Nederlandsliedjies to family favourites that we all grew up listening to,” says the organisers.
“The audience can expect to be entertained from start to finish as they are taken on a trip down memory lane which will warm their hearts and hopefully bring back some memories of amazing times.
“Nur Abrahams and Fagrie Isaacs have performed in their One Night Only shows in the last few months.
“But this is the first time this dynamic duo will take to the stage together at Table Thirteen, a place they both hold close to their hearts.”
For those wanting to attend, make sure you book your seat and bring a tjommie or loved one along.
Tickets cost R200 and are only available for sale via WhatsApp on 076 866 9767, as there will be no tickets on sale at the door.