Legendary South African actor Sello Motloung has died. The actor’s family announced his death in a statement. He was 55. Motloung died on Sunday. He was best known for his roles in “Backstage”, “Mamello” and “Ring of Lies”. His most recent productions include “016FM”, “Blood Psalms” and season three of “The Wife”.

The statement: “We are devastated to inform you of the sudden passing of Ntate Sello Motloung on Sunday 15 September. His family is in shock and we ask that you give them space at this time. “Sello will forever be remembered as one of our legends and we will miss him tremendously.” Motloung’s death comes after the passing of legendary actor Teboho Ndarana known as Darlington ‘Papa G’ Michaels and actress Connie Chiume in August.

Family of legendary actress Connie Chiume express heartfelt gratitude for public support Tributes to the late actor have flooded social media. Actors Spaces wrote; "A heartfelt tribute to Sello Motloung, a beloved actor and artist who graced us with his talent, passion and unwavering dedication. “His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in peace bra Sello. Your light will forever shine in our hearts.”