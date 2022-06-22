The 41-year-old reality star waited half a year before introducing her brood to her new man. The 41-year-old reality star – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West, 45, – has been dating former Saturday Night Live star Pete, 28, since October 2021. She waited half a year before introducing her brood to her new man and consulted her older sister Kourtney for advice as well as therapists.

Psalm, Saint, Chicago, Kim Kardashian and North West. Picture: Instagram She said: “I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker. I asked Kourtney – who has been through it all – and consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it.” The Kardashians’ star – whose older sister is mother to Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-partner Scott Disick and is now married to “Blink-182” drummer Travis Barker – said “different” arrangements work for everyone but claimed that people just have to “do what feels right” when it comes to introducing children to a new partner. Speaking on The Today Show, she said: “I think it’s different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible.”