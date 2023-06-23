Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is demanding $248 000 papgeld (R4.5 million) per month to help raise their three children. The Bodyguard actor has been caught in a legal battle with his designer ex-partner Christine Baumgartner since she filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage, and court papers now show she wants a small fortune to maintain the lifestyles of her and Kevin’s kids Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and 13-year-old Grace Avery.

According to documents obtained by People, Christine, 49, claims the cash being requested is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle”. She also wants Kevin, 68, to pay for their kids’ private-school tuition, extracurricular activities, sports and health care expenses, according to the court documents. Her filing has led to Kevin’s recent income records being released.

According to People, he made more than $19 million (R350m) in 2022 and his family’s expenses, which included chefs and trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen, cost $6 645 285. His net income was reportedly $7 595 520 (R140m) after taxes. The actor previously argued in court documents that he did not want his financial information to be made public out of fear that “irreparable harm” will be done to him by fraudsters.