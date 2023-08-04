The whole world has gone heeltemal Barbie-bef*k, and we’ve seen many celebrities and influencers dressing up as the popular poppie. Social media has been flooded with mense posing as Barbie and Ken since the release of the fliek.

Even actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, who recently travelled to Egypt, has been swept up by the poppentjie-mania and has shared images of his alter ego, Sivanna. ALTER EGO: Siv Ngesi Dressed up in a lilac body-hugging sequin gown, Siv’s drag queen character shows off her curves. The high-neck dress with cut-out shoulders features a thin silver belt and is paired with patent black heels.

Her striking platinum blonde hair, styled in true Barbie Hollywood waves, and her make-up is uber glam with dramatic smoky eyes and glossy red lips. On Twitter, Siv posted a series of four images captioned: “Hottest Barbie! #Barbie #Drag.” Hottest Barbie! #Barbie #Drag pic.twitter.com/ab4Do04k90 — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 2, 2023 The tweet received almost 800 likes with most of his followers loving Sivanna Barbie and many curious about her curves.

“I don't think anyone pulls off drag like you in SA” said one follower. Sivanna Barbie Another commented: “Stunning...The girls must be jealous.” Then there were those who were more intrigued by Sivanna’s hips.