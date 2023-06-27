Singing sensation Charlton Swart has been named a finalist in Fagrie Isaacs’ online talent competition It’s Showtime. The 33-year-old from Beacon Valley in Mitchells Plain reached out to the Daily Voice last week, and asked mense to vote for him with the hopes of him winning a kans to be mentored by Fagrie himself.

Swart decided to take on the challenge after people showed their support and appreciation for his talent, after he was filmed serenading patients at a Mitchells Plain hospital. Competition: Fagrie Isaacs’ online talent event The Daily Voice revealed that the mysterious singer has actually been singing since the age of eight, and shared the stage with local and international music legends like Jonathan Butler, Ronan Keating and Miriam Makeba. Sadly, his budding career ground to a halt when his voice broke, and he was later diagnosed with autism.

Yet, as soon as his mother-in-law told him about the online competition, Swart entered with the comfort of knowing how many people still stood behind him. “Last week I found out I made it to the finals. I’m just so happy and want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me. I am really so happy,” he said. “I will now be preparing for the finals and cannot wait to perform on stage again.” The finals will be held on July 8 at the Joseph Stone Auditorium.