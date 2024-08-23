Singer Ashanti and rapper Nelly on Thursday announced that they have welcomed a baby son to the family. Babatjie Kareem Kenkaide Hayes was born on 18 July and the couple decided to wait before sharing the news with the hele wereld.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 43-year-old singer also revealed how Nelly took inspiration for his name from Ashanti's father. She says: “Kenkaide is my dad's name, and obviously my dad has only girls. “Nelly was just like, 'I think that would be really, really dope.' This was all his idea.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) New Mom Ashanti gushed how awesome the Ride Wit Me hitmaker is with his newborn, adding: “It was incredible to watch just how confident and how gentle and how soothing he is with his son.” Ashanti - who was initially in a relationship with Nelly from 2003 until 2013, but reconciled with him a decade later - admitted she broke down in tears upon seeing KK's face for the first time, and admitted she will give “everything” to her baby boy. She adds: “Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time.

“Having a vision of this moment for so long… it was such an electrifying feeling. “My son definitely dictates everything now, he is the priority overall and I don’t care what it will take, what I have to do, I’m just going to give everything and my all to my son. “This little boy has my entire soul wrapped around his finger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) Ashanti admitted Kareem - which means "generous, kind and dignified" - resembled Nelly shortly after his birth, but the little one is now her "twin". She said: “In the beginning, he was definitely resembling Nelly more. But now? Oh my gosh - he's my twin.” We’ll have to take her word for it for now, as the couple are yet to share a snap of the baby.