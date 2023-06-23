Avril Lavigne has ended her rebound relationship with Kylie Kenner’s ex-berk Tyga, because she “didn't want to be tied down”. The 38-year-old singer recently ended her four-month romance with the 33-year-old rapper, and an insider has now claimed that she only ever saw their relationship as a “rebound” following her break-up from her ex-fiancé, Mod Sun.

A source told DailyMail.com: “It came down to this. Avril didn’t want to be locked into anything. Tyga was a rebound and he helped her get away from her toxic relationship with Mod Sun.” Called it quits: Tyga and Avril Lavigne Another insider has claimed that Lavigne, who was previously married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger “needed” her romance with Tyga, who split from make-up mogul Kylie in 2017. The Sk8er Boi hitmaker thinks she’s now in a much better head space than she was following her split from her ex-fiance, and she “isn’t in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone”.

The source explained: “Avril feels like she got out of her brief fling with Tyga exactly what she needed. “She was not in a rush to get into it and she wasn’t in a rush to get out of it. She also isn’t in a rush to get into a new relationship with anyone. “She just needed this relationship to get out of the head space she was in.

“It motivated her to move on from Mod Sun and proved to her that she still could find love or in this case lust if needed.” Lavigne is now looking forward to being single. The rock star doesn’t intend to publicly blast Tyga, either.