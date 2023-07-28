Aries - March 21 - April 20 Try not to smother others. You may want to seek comfort in their company, but this will only produce grouchiness in all parties involved. Curb your tendency to find fault with the ones you love.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 There’s a squeeze on your emotions today, which might leave you feeling like a pot of boiling water. Just by knowing there’s a lid on things, you're likely to heat up even faster than usual. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

It may be hard for you to feel connected to anyone today. You're probably better off keeping to yourself. If you’re feeling sad or depressed, it's best to work through these feelings on your own. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may feel a restriction to the day, but this is for your own good. Your sense of discipline comes in handy as you tackle your work with incredible enthusiasm. Your goals aren’t far from your reach.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Find comfort in your work today. Although it may sound ridiculous, checking things off your list is the most rewarding activity today. Try not to be too critical of others. Focus on your tasks. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Get your head out of the clouds. Nitpicky details you failed to attend to earlier may now come back to haunt you. Don’t postpone your work any further. The time to take care of the job is now. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Whatever you didn’t get done yesterday, you need to finish today. The more you’re able to accomplish, the better you’ll feel. Stagnant energy is a sign that it’s time to get moving. Don’t waste a moment.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Put aside frivolity for a day. This is an important time to prepare for the future. Don’t take another step before you know you’re on solid ground. This is an important time to establish your goals. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

People may be a bit critical of you todays. You would do well to listen to what they say. Be receptive of feedback so you can establish a healthy ego. Keep your sense of humility. Be patient with others. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Keep up your psychic shield, because you will need it. Your best defense against the tone of the day is to use other people’s criticisms as constructively as you can in order to build a stronger framework.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 This isn’t a day to focus on fun and games. There’s a sober tone asking you to look at reality and make some serious decisions about your future goals and plans. You may feel like the timer is about to buzz. Pisces - February 19 - March 20