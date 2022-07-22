Aries - March 21 - April 20 You could feel like a giant wrecking ball that’s anxious to break down existing structures. Perhaps you’re upset about a new development. You’re certain that change needs to happen in order to make progress.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Keep pen and paper close by, and have the number of the patent office on hand. You’re apt to come up with some ideas that could be revolutionary. You’re likely be more intrigued by gadgets and devices than usual. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

You may have endless ideas streaming through your head but little patience to see any of them through to the end. Perhaps you’re so busy jumping from one thought to the next. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 It’s OK to change your opinion. You may pride yourself on being the solid one who always has an answer or knows exactly where to go. You may look upon others as flaky, indecisive, or fickle.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You may feel a strong need to express your individuality. You don’t want to blend into the herd, unseen as you walk down the street. You want to be the sheep with the blue wool, the one skipping not walking. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Going with the flow may not necessarily appeal to you. This is one time when you may want to be the fish swimming upstream while the school heads downstream. Feel free to go your own way. Libra - September 24 - October 23 There are a few emotional surprises coming your way. Today you’re apt to take a different route. You don’t know why you feel comfortable about a situation that you’d normally be sceptical about.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You’re apt to need emotional freedom, Scorpio. Perhaps you sense that you're being coerced or manipulated into feeling a certain way and feel trapped in the situation. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Take inventory of your habits and behaviours. Look to certain patterns and note the ones that do and don't work for you. You’ll more than likely feel an urge to break free from repetition and create new paths. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 You may feel smothered by certain individuals and loved ones who hang on you like barnacles on a rock. You’re a big part of their emotional support system and they rely on you for strength.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 You may end up scaring people with your dramatic outbursts. The smallest things could set you off on a crazy tirade. The root of these issues probably has to do with a need to be loved. Pieces - February 20 - March 20