Social media was buzzing this weekend with mense repping their heritage in diverse traditional attire, maar daar issie virrie Coloured community nie. In celebration of Heritage Day, which was on Sunday, some schools in the Western Cape had a dress-up on Friday, and learners got to dress up in nightgowns, swirlkouse, pyjamas, morning slippers, klopse gear and Khoi-san attire.

TikTok was flooded with people proudly repping their Coloured culture. One video posted by @jaydiiiiiiiie had over 2.7 million views. DRESS DOWN: Pyjamas.Pictures from social media The video, tagged “POV: It’s heritage day but you’re coloured” shows learners wearing nightgowns, stockings with rollers in their hair, bonnets, pyjamas, socks and slippers. Obakeng commented: “I’ve never seen people who love their PJs like Coloureds, shem.”

Another user by the name of Ta’ Lostro wrote: “My Coloured girlfriend asked my family for a Zulu outfit and I just sent her this.” Unfortunately, not everyone understood Cape Flats “leisure wear”, with @zainaboyekade asking, “What is heritage day about pls?” COLOURFUL: Riley in his klopse gear.Pictures from social media After receiving a response, she then commented: “Then what are Coloured people?”

To which @hunandikim replied: “We are members of multiracial ethnic communities in the country. We have ancestry from more than one of the various populations, including Africa, Europe, Asia.” In some of the other videos of high and primary school learners, an oulike meisie had on an apron with pennetjies, morning slippers and rollers covered with a doekie. The video posted by @Chadre has close to 300 000 views on TikTok. Proud Coloured mom Venecia Valentine from Mitchells Plain sent her son and daughter, who attend Seaview Primary School, in full Cape Malay style.